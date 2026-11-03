U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he considers the $30 billion spent on the military operation against Iran "a mere trifle."

"I was listening to a very stupid congressman <...> who was talking about the $30 billion spent on the war with Iran. That's a mere trifle, because we earned many times more on Venezuela," the head of state said on the Fox News television channel.

According to the American leader, the United States is acting from a position of strength in the conflict with Iran, and "there are very good chances" that the parties will be able to reach a deal.

On November 2, Trump stated that he does not intend to resume hostilities against Iran immediately after the midterm congressional elections, which will take place on November 3. U.S. Vice President JD Vance reported the same day that "certain progress" had been achieved in the consultations between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict.

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached with regard to the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately 25% of the world's oil trade volumes and about 20% of liquefied natural gas are transported through it. The U.S. administration then effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran and a shift to an attempt to economically strangle it through sanctions.

Source: TASS