Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed on a working visit to Brussels.

This was reported by the press secretary of the head of the Armenian government, Melania Harutyunyan.

In the Belgian capital, the Armenian prime minister will take part in the "EU Enlargement Summit — 2026," organized by the international television channel Euronews.

Within the framework of the forum, political leaders, experts, and officials will discuss issues of the future enlargement of the European Union, prospects for integration, as well as topics of European security, strategic autonomy, and the implementation of democratic reforms.

In addition, the visit program provides for a number of bilateral meetings between Nikol Pashinyan and foreign counterparts and representatives of international structures.