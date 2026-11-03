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Midterm elections for Congress are underway in the U.S.

1news Staff09:42 - Today
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Midterm elections for Congress are underway in the U.S.

Today, November 3, midterm elections are being held in the United States, which will determine the new composition of both chambers of Congress — the House of Representatives and, in part, the Senate.

During the vote, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will be allocated.

In addition, gubernatorial elections will take place in 36 states, along with elections to state legislatures and local governments, as well as referendums at the state and municipal levels.

The main intrigue of the vote lies in whether the Republican Party will manage to retain its majority in both chambers of Congress, or whether the Democratic Party will be able to change the balance of political forces. At present, the Republicans control both chambers. According to published pre-election forecasts, the Democrats have higher chances of winning a majority in the House of Representatives, while the fight for control of the Senate remains more tense.

The transfer of one or both chambers of Congress to Democratic control could significantly weaken the political position of U.S. President Donald Trump. In that case, his administration would face increased parliamentary oversight, opposition to legislative initiatives, and large-scale investigations into the activities of the White House. In addition, attempts could be made to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump and individual members of his administration, in particular the head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth.

Thus, a Democratic victory could turn the remainder of Trump's presidential term into a period of serious political confrontation with Congress, limiting the White House's ability to implement its agenda.

A change in the balance of power in Washington could also affect U.S. foreign policy. In particular, the Democrats could step up initiatives to resume military and financial aid to Ukraine, increase sanctions pressure on Russia, and revise certain aspects of American military support for Israel.

Thus, the results of the midterm elections will be significant not only for the domestic political situation in the United States, but also for international relations, including the further development of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the conflict in the Middle East.

Source: NBC News

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