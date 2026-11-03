A new ombudsman will be elected in Azerbaijan today

A new Commissioner for Human Rights (ombudsman) will be elected in Azerbaijan today.

As Trend reports, the relevant issue has been included in the agenda of today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

During the session, the parliamentarians will consider the issue of electing the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that three candidates have been nominated for this position: Sabina Aliyeva, Elshana Veliyeva, and Jeyhun Garajayev.