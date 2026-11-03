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45 people injured in bus crash in Turkey

1news Staff10:30 - Today
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45 people injured in bus crash in Turkey

In the province of Konya in central Turkey, 45 people were injured when an intercity passenger bus overturned.

This was reported by the newspaper Milliyet.

The accident occurred at around 02:00 on the Isparta-Beysehir highway. A bus belonging to the local transport company Yeni Diyarbak r, traveling the Antalya-Igdir route, veered off the road and overturned into a ditch after the driver lost control.

In all, 45 people who were on board the bus were injured. About 40 of them, according to preliminary data, sustained minor injuries. The injured were taken to the state hospital in Beysehir, after which five of them were transferred to medical facilities in Konya and three more to hospitals in the Seydisehir district. An investigation has been launched into the accident.

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