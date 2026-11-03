Trump did not rule out that the U.S. may have to strike Mount Pickaxe in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility that the United States may have to strike Mount Pickaxe, where a facility of Iran's nuclear program is allegedly located.

"We bombed them with the 'Midnight Hammer.' We bombed all of their potential nuclear capability. Now we may have to deal with Pickaxe," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The U.S. president noted that "it is not such a big deal" and could be carried out within an hour. The American leader also once again recalled that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

At the same time, he stated that the United States is not at war with Iran and that negotiations are continuing.

"We are not at war. (...) We have been working for months and months. We are talking. They are in a disadvantageous position in the negotiations," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump repeatedly threatened publicly to strike Mount Pickaxe, because Tehran is allegedly conducting work there as part of its nuclear project.

Source: Interfax