Bloomberg: U.S. to ask NATO to increase funding for weapons supplies to Ukraine

The United States plans to approach its NATO allies with a request to allocate additional funds for the PURL weapons supply program for Ukraine.

Bloomberg reports this.

The exact amount of the request is not yet known, however, according to the agency's sources, about $2 billion is lacking to finance the already approved weapons packages. The official request may come during November.

As the publication notes, this indicates the continuation of American support for Kyiv in the defense sphere, despite the ongoing tension in relations between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.