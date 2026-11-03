Donald Trump Jr.: Democrats want to make Ohio a state

Donald Trump Jr. mistakenly claimed that Democratic Party candidates "want to make Ohio a state" in the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump Jr., 48, made the comments on Monday, November 2, while speaking at a campaign event for Vice President JD Vance in Swanton, Ohio.

In his speech, President Donald Trump's eldest son listed the things he claimed Democratic candidates intend to do.

"They want to expand the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state, make the District of Columbia a state, establish permanent one-party rule — and all of this, apparently... I don't know how it works, but, you know, they can pull off things like that and get away with it," Trump Jr. said, without explaining how the Democrats could do this unilaterally. "And all of it supposedly in the name of preserving democracy."

According to the National Archives, Ohio became the 17th U.S. state on February 19, 1803.

"You have the opportunity to stop all of this tomorrow," Trump Jr. concluded.

Source: People