Wedding for the sake of subscribers turns into tragedy in Pakistan

At least 2 people were killed and 20 injured in a stampede at a blogger's wedding in Pakistan's Punjab province.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI) agency, the incident occurred in the city of Sialkot at the "Faraz Sports" stadium before the start of the wedding ceremony of blogger Anser Mahmood.

On his social media platform, he invited everyone who wished to attend the celebration, promising them expensive prizes in a gift raffle that included 20 million rupees (over $211,000) in cash, a car, 50 motorcycles and smartphones. A large crowd of people poured into the stadium, and the police were unable to hold it back. Law enforcement officers placed the blame for what happened on Mahmood and his team, accusing them of causing death by negligence and holding an illegal mass event. The blogger and six other people have been arrested. During questioning, they stated that the stampede was an "accident" that occurred through the fault of the police.

As Pakistani media note, by holding a lavish wedding at a stadium with a large number of guests, Mahmood was pursuing the goal of increasing the number of his subscribers and boosting his own income, which for bloggers in Pakistan reaches billions of rupees.

Source: TASS