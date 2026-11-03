 Ilham Aliyev's trips to the front line became a response to disinformation — American expert's opinion | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev's trips to the front line became a response to disinformation — American expert's opinion

1news Staff15:30 - Today
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Ilham Aliyev's trips to the front line became a response to disinformation — American expert's opinion

"The daily communication of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his monitoring of the course of hostilities and his trips to the liberated territories during the 44-day Patriotic War became important factors of success in the information war."

As APA reports, this was stated by American military expert John Spencer during the presentation of the book "The Karabakh War: Strategy, Technology and Victory" in Baku.

According to him, in modern wars it is not enough merely to announce the liberation of territories; it is also important to be personally present in those territories and to demonstrate this to the public.

"The President's role in the information war, especially his daily communication, his monitoring of the course of the war and the announcements about the liberation of territories, was of great importance. However, in the modern world this is not enough. He visited those territories, he was directly on the scene of events. Throughout the war we observed the trips of the President and his wife to the liberated territories. This daily communication played an important role, especially in countering the disinformation spread on social networks. Among the main factors of success in the information war were not only the statements about the liberation of territories, but also the actual trips to those territories," Spencer emphasized.

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