Armenia to lower parliamentary threshold for holding a constitutional referendum

The threshold required to put constitutional amendments to a referendum will be lowered.

This was stated by Armenia's Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan at a briefing in parliament.

Currently, putting a draft of constitutional amendments to a referendum requires at least two-thirds of the votes of the total number of deputies of the National Assembly.

"After the adoption of the new Constitution, changes to it will be possible only through a referendum," Galyan noted, specifying that the requirement of approval by parliament will nevertheless remain.

According to her, it is the people who must decide whether or not to adopt a new Constitution. The minister believes that this is a more vivid manifestation of democracy than the current requirement of support from two-thirds of the deputies.

Source: Sputnik Armenia