The U.S. and Iran remain committed to settlement talks, Doha says

Washington and Tehran remain committed to the negotiation process and are currently studying proposals for settling the conflict.

This was reported by the official representative of Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari.

"Both sides are currently considering ideas and proposals that have been presented by us," he said at a briefing.

"The commitment to the negotiation process is maintained by both states, we are exchanging proposals in real time," the diplomat added.

Source: TASS