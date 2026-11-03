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The U.S. has ended aid to Israel

1news Staff19:45 - Today
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The U.S. has ended aid to Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that, at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the United States will stop providing Israel with aid amounting to $4 billion a year at the end of this year.

According to Trump, if the Israeli side had said it needed these funds, the American leader would have continued the financing.

The U.S. president added that Netanyahu himself raised the issue. The prime minister told Trump that it would be right if Israel did not receive this aid. This concerns both material and monetary assistance.

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