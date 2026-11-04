 IRGC says four tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz | 1news.az
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IRGC says four tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz

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IRGC says four tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz

At least four tankers have struck mines in the area of the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by the Iranian agency Mehr, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Four violating tankers that attempted to pass through the restricted zone south of the Strait of Hormuz struck naval mines and were destroyed; they are currently engulfed in flames," the statement said.

Two more violating vessels were intercepted and stopped, the agency notes.

Source: TASS

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