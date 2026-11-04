 ECHR rejects Ali Karimli's application against Azerbaijan | 1news.az
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ECHR rejects Ali Karimli's application against Azerbaijan

1news Staff11:17 - Today
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ECHR rejects Ali Karimli's application against Azerbaijan

The European Court of Human Rights has completed its examination of the case concerning the complaint of Ali Karimli against Azerbaijan (No. 33395/26), rejecting the claims filed.

Karimli appealed to the ECHR with a complaint about alleged violations of his rights during the investigation, including while being held in a pretrial detention facility, Qafqazinfo reports.

He is suspected of having committed, together with Ramiz Mehdiyev and other persons, acts aimed at the violent seizure of power and the violent change of the constitutional order of Azerbaijan in violation of the country's Constitution.

In the course of its examination of the case, the European Court studied the materials submitted by the applicant and his lawyers, as well as the information gathered in the case.

Following the examination, the ECHR rejected Karimli's claims and ruled not to apply the requested interim measures against Azerbaijan under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court.

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