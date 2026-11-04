434 million manat to be allocated for the reconstruction of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery

The amount of funds to be allocated next year for the implementation of the reconstruction project of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery has been announced.

According to APA, this is reflected in the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027," which was submitted for discussion to the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the draft law, 434 million manat will be allocated to finance this project.