The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude on the world market fell by $2.12, or 2.19%, to $94.81.

Sources on the oil market told Report about this.

At the close of trading, the price of January futures for Brent crude stood at $88.74.

On an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of a barrel of Azeri Light fell by $1.87, or 2.03%, to $90.11.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81 per barrel, and the highest in July 2008, when it reached $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.