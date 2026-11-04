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Michigan elects first Muslim senator in U.S. history

1news Staff12:02 - Today
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Michigan elects first Muslim senator in U.S. history

Democratic Party candidate Abdul El-Sayed is winning the election to the U.S. Senate and may become the first Muslim senator.

This is indicated by a projection from the Fox News television channel.

According to preliminary data, he is defeating Republican Mike Rogers. U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier accused El-Sayed, the son of immigrants from Egypt, of ties to the Islamist movement the Muslim Brotherhood and the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

Following the midterm elections held in the United States, Democratic Party candidates are gaining control of the House of Representatives and the Senate of Congress. President Donald Trump stated that he was surprised by the Republican Party's weak results and is ready to work with the Democrats, but intends to actively use his veto power.

Source: TASS

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