 An African American could become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time | 1news.az
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An African American could become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time

1news Staff12:13 - Today
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An African American could become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time

In 2027, a Black politician — Democratic caucus leader Hakeem Jeffries — could become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time.

This was reported by the Associated Press (AP) following the midterm elections to the legislative body.

The agency notes that on January 3, 2027, when the new Congress convenes, the key item on its agenda will be the election of a new speaker of the lower chamber. Jeffries is expected to be nominated for the post and confirmed.

The report also says that an African American taking the speaker's post would be an important milestone in U.S. history, given that enslaved Black people took part in the construction of the Capitol — the Congress building.

Jeffries, 56, is a lawyer by education. He has been a congressman from the state of New York since 2013. As speaker of the House of Representatives, if confirmed, Jeffries will replace Republican Mike Johnson.

Source: TASS

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