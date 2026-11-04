Democrats threaten Trump administration with investigations

Several members of the U.S. Congress from the Democratic Party, which is winning the midterm elections, have threatened President Donald Trump's administration with parliamentary investigations and summonses to hearings to give testimony.

"Hire lawyers!" wrote Robert Garcia (Democrat from California), a member of the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability, on X.

His fellow party member in the Senate, Ed Markey, stated that the Democrats' opponents would have to "plant new forests" to have enough paper to "print subpoenas."

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez published on X a list of those against whom the Democrats may initiate proceedings. Among them are former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, her successor Markwayne Mullin, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, White House border czar Tom Homan, and former Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino.

Before the start of the midterm elections, Democrat Robert Garcia gave an interview to the Punchbowl News portal. The politician promised that in the event of a Democratic victory, active work would begin in four areas. Lawmakers will investigate the reliability of information about the Trump family's involvement in corruption, the actions of employees of the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement service, and the scandal involving financier Jeffrey Epstein. "We are not starting from scratch. An enormous amount of work has been done, the results of which have become public knowledge, and an enormous amount of work that we have been quietly working on for many months," Garcia added.

Midterm elections were held in the United States on November 3. Americans elected 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the lower chamber of Congress. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states.

Source: TASS