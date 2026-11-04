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China holds talks with Iran and Saudi Arabia on the Strait of Hormuz

1news Staff13:55 - Today
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China holds talks with Iran and Saudi Arabia on the Strait of Hormuz

China is holding talks with Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries of the region to work out a comprehensive solution on opening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

As TASS reports, this was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

"Amid the current escalation in the Middle East, China is ready to strengthen communication and dialogue with Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries of the region," she said at a briefing, commenting on the recent visits to Beijing by officials in charge of national security issues from Riyadh and Tehran.

According to Mao Ning, during the meetings Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanged views with representatives of the two countries on the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East. The parties emphasized that regional stability is important not only for the well-being of local states and peoples, but also for international energy supplies, as well as for maintaining peace and security throughout the world.

The spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign policy agency noted that Beijing intends to continue promoting the initiatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at ensuring peace and security in the Middle East.

"China will continue to be guided by the series of initiatives and proposals put forward by President Xi Jinping with the aim of promoting peace and security in the Middle East, adhere to an objective and fair position, support Iran and the United States in settling disputes through negotiations, facilitate the search for a political solution to the Yemeni problem, and promote the development of a reliable and comprehensive solution on the issue of opening the Strait of Hormuz," Mao Ning said.

She emphasized that the main task at this stage is to prevent the resumption of military actions in the Middle East. In her words, Beijing expects that the countries of the region will adhere to the principles of mutual respect and good-neighborliness, jointly shaping a new system of regional security based on comprehensive and sustainable cooperation.

Mao Ning also reported that Saudi Arabia and Iran highly appreciated Xi Jinping's initiatives and expressed support for China's further constructive role in ensuring regional stability. Riyadh and Tehran are ready to conduct dialogue with all interested parties on the basis of the principles of the 2023 Beijing agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, concluded through China's mediation.

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