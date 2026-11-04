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34 Russian women detained in Turkey for violating morality

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34 Russian women detained in Turkey for violating morality

The Russian Embassy in Ankara reported the detention of 34 Russian women during police raids in the Turkish capital for violations of morality and public safety.

The diplomatic mission has taken measures to ensure consular access to the Russian citizens, the embassy's statement says.

«According to available information, on October 23, during police raids at the Ankara nightclubs «Maxim», «Havana» and «Folies Bergère», 34 Russian citizens were detained. As the reason for the arrest, the Turkish authorities cite violations of morality and public safety.

«At present, the Russian citizens are at the capital's «Akyürt» deportation center, and a Turkish lawyer is working with them», the release notes.

According to the diplomats, the detainees' mobile phones have been confiscated, but they have been given the opportunity to keep in touch with relatives via a landline telephone.

«In the coming period, a court hearing is planned, following which a decision will be made on their further fate. Through the embassy, measures were taken to ensure consular access to the citizens, as well as to clarify the reasons for their detention and the conditions of their confinement», the Russian Embassy reported.

Source: TASS

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