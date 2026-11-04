Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry ready to assist Azerbaijan in demining

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry is ready to assist Azerbaijan in matters of humanitarian demining.

This was stated by the head of the Russian ministry, Alexander Kurenkov, during a meeting in Baku with Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov.

"Among the broad range of specialized issues of cooperation, we will continue to pay special attention to tasks in the field of humanitarian demining. Employees of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry regularly take part in conferences on this topic organized by the Azerbaijani side. In this regard, I confirm the readiness of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry to continue cooperation in this area, as well as to provide the necessary assistance to Azerbaijani specialists in matters of humanitarian demining should corresponding requests be received," Kurenkov said.

He noted that cooperation between the agencies of the two countries is built on the principles of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect for interests. "Over the years of joint work, we have repeatedly proved our commitment to these principles and our focus on developing the potential of the rescue services of Russia and Azerbaijan," the head of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry added.

The heads of the emergency agencies discussed current issues of cooperation and areas of further interaction. Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and strengthen practical cooperation.

Source: TASS