CSTO Collective Security Council may consider applying Article 25 of the charter to Armenia

The CSTO Collective Security Council may consider the question of applying Article 25 of the organization's Charter to Armenia if the corresponding agenda is approved.

This was stated by CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov to journalists at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Earlier, the head of the Armenian foreign policy department, Ararat Mirzoyan, stated that Yerevan does not see the possibility of its return to the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"This year, if the agenda is approved on the 10th, then that means this issue will be discussed at the Collective Security Council. The decision on suspension is Armenia's decision. But the decision of the Collective Security Council of the heads of our countries will be known after the CSC meeting," Masadykov said. He noted that there is a draft decision presented by Russia on applying Article 25 of the CSTO Charter to Armenia. "This concerns membership dues and, let's say, presence but non-participation [for the third year] in the work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," he added.

Source: TASS