 Heetch Az ride-hailing service launches in Baku - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Heetch Az ride-hailing service launches in Baku - PHOTO

1news Staff12:55 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Heetch Az ride-hailing service launches in Baku - PHOTO

The app offers affordable prices in the basic fare, several levels of comfort, and a bright signature style

Heetch Az, an urban mobility service for ordering rides, has launched in Azerbaijan. Its users get clear prices, vetted drivers, and recognizable bright branding.

The app offers 5 fares: "Standard" — an economical option for daily trips to work, meetings, and errands; "Comfort" — when you need more convenience on the road; "Smart" — cars with a spacious interior and air conditioning for important occasions; "Premium" — for exclusive and more comfortable trips; as well as "Express" — the fastest fare, to arrive on time. The price is calculated for a specific route at the moment of ordering, taking into account demand and the number of available drivers nearby, and is displayed in the app before the trip begins.

To use the service, you need to open the Heetch Az app, enter the destination address, and choose a fare. The app will show when the car will arrive and how to find it. The ride can be paid for with a linked card or in cash.

Before the trip, the passenger sees the driver's name, the car model, and license plate number. The route can be shared with loved ones in real time. The support service operates around the clock.

Uber Az users simply need to update the app

Heetch Az replaces Uber Az. Those who already have the Uber Az app installed do not need to download anything or register again. It is enough to update the app in the App Store or Google Play, and it will continue to operate under the Heetch Az brand. The profile, linked cards, trip history, and saved addresses will be transferred automatically. The drivers, the requirements for them, and the price calculation logic will remain the same.

If you did not have Uber Az installed, in order to order a ride you need to download the free Heetch Az app in the App Store or Google Play and register with your phone number.

Heetch is an international urban mobility service. In Azerbaijan, Heetch will continue to develop digital service standards taking into account the requirements of local legislation and the specifics of the city. Details are available at heetchaz.com.

Share:
860

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Politics

"Attention, Baku speaking!" Hikmet Hajiyev congratulates broadcasting workers on their professional holiday - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan to hold military parades for Victory Day and State Flag Day - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

Employees may be allowed to choose the bank for receiving their salaries

Azerbaijan proposes exempting the minimum wage from income tax

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus shipwreck case extended again

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

Bank Respublika and AccessBank announce the successful completion of a strategic transaction

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

Latest news

Azerbaijan's ombudsman issues statement ahead of Victory Day

Today, 15:13

A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

Today, 15:10

Employees may be allowed to choose the bank for receiving their salaries

Today, 15:03

Azerbaijan proposes exempting the minimum wage from income tax

Today, 15:00

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus shipwreck case extended again

Today, 14:35

Shocking details of mass murder revealed in Turkey

Today, 14:30

Palestine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for support in various areas

Today, 14:08

Kremlin comments on the future of relations with Armenia in the security sphere

Today, 14:00

More than 50% of surveyed Armenian citizens supported early parliamentary elections

Today, 13:50

A murder committed 24 years ago at a higher education institution in Azerbaijan has been solved

Today, 13:43

Kazakhstan again extends ban on exports of gasoline and diesel

Today, 13:30

"Attention, Baku speaking!" Hikmet Hajiyev congratulates broadcasting workers on their professional holiday - PHOTO

Today, 13:25

Azercell awards two Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles and 14 iPhone 17 Pro smartphones in the first draws of the “30 il səninlə” lottery

Today, 13:22

In Armenia, the head of the Constitutional Court was elected only on the fourth attempt

Today, 13:20

In France, the latest protest drew up to 1.6 million demonstrators

Today, 13:15

Mandatory health insurance may cover oncological care and outpatient medications

Today, 13:12

Beauty salons and hairdressers in Azerbaijan to receive tax benefits

Today, 13:10

A 1% income tax will be introduced for taxi drivers in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:07

Armenia disagrees with report on the EAEU

Today, 13:05

Heetch Az ride-hailing service launches in Baku - PHOTO

Today, 12:55
All news