Heetch Az ride-hailing service launches in Baku - PHOTO

The app offers affordable prices in the basic fare, several levels of comfort, and a bright signature style

Heetch Az, an urban mobility service for ordering rides, has launched in Azerbaijan. Its users get clear prices, vetted drivers, and recognizable bright branding.

The app offers 5 fares: "Standard" — an economical option for daily trips to work, meetings, and errands; "Comfort" — when you need more convenience on the road; "Smart" — cars with a spacious interior and air conditioning for important occasions; "Premium" — for exclusive and more comfortable trips; as well as "Express" — the fastest fare, to arrive on time. The price is calculated for a specific route at the moment of ordering, taking into account demand and the number of available drivers nearby, and is displayed in the app before the trip begins.

To use the service, you need to open the Heetch Az app, enter the destination address, and choose a fare. The app will show when the car will arrive and how to find it. The ride can be paid for with a linked card or in cash.

Before the trip, the passenger sees the driver's name, the car model, and license plate number. The route can be shared with loved ones in real time. The support service operates around the clock.

Uber Az users simply need to update the app

Heetch Az replaces Uber Az. Those who already have the Uber Az app installed do not need to download anything or register again. It is enough to update the app in the App Store or Google Play, and it will continue to operate under the Heetch Az brand. The profile, linked cards, trip history, and saved addresses will be transferred automatically. The drivers, the requirements for them, and the price calculation logic will remain the same.

If you did not have Uber Az installed, in order to order a ride you need to download the free Heetch Az app in the App Store or Google Play and register with your phone number.

Heetch is an international urban mobility service. In Azerbaijan, Heetch will continue to develop digital service standards taking into account the requirements of local legislation and the specifics of the city. Details are available at heetchaz.com.