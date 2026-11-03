 Has Pavel Durov visited Azerbaijan again? - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Has Pavel Durov visited Azerbaijan again? - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy16:10 - Today
Has Pavel Durov visited Azerbaijan again? - VIDEO

Huseyn Hasanov, a blogger with millions of followers, has posted a video with Telegram founder Pavel Durov on Instagram Stories.

In the footage, Durov is driving an SUV through mountainous terrain. The video may have been shot in Azerbaijan, but there is no official confirmation so far that the Telegram founder has visited the country again.

In August 2024, Pavel Durov was in Baku, and it was Huseyn Hasanov who was the last person he was in contact with before his detention in Paris that followed.

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