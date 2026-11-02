They were carrying 40 tons of diesel and auto parts under the guise of gypsum: trucks detained at the "Red Bridge" - PHOTO

At a border crossing point on the state border, cargo was discovered in a volume not indicated in the documents.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the press center of the State Border Service (SBS).

According to the information, a border patrol at the "Red Bridge" state border crossing point of the SBS border control subjected two MAN brand freight vehicles traveling from Azerbaijan toward Georgia to a repeat inspection.

During the inspection, 240 units (24 kilograms) of hookah tobacco, 1 1119 units of automobile spare parts and 40 tons of diesel fuel were discovered in the vehicles, whose shipping documents listed gypsum as the cargo being transported.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing regarding the incident.