In Armenia, the head of the Constitutional Court was elected only on the fourth attempt

Vladimir Vardanyan, a former member of parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party and a judge of the Constitutional Court, has been elected head of Armenia's Constitutional Court.

On November 6, a working session of the Constitutional Court was held, with the agenda including the issue of electing the court's chairman. Two judges were nominated for the position — Edgar Shatiryan and Vladimir Vardanyan. Neither candidate received the required number of votes, and a second round was held, which Vardanyan won.

On October 14, an attempt had already been made to elect the chairman of the Constitutional Court. The same candidates were nominated, but following the secret ballot in the first round, neither of them received a sufficient number of votes. In the second round, the situation did not change: neither Shatiryan nor Vardanyan received the necessary support. As a result, the elections were declared invalid.

As a reminder, on October 12, 2026, Arman Dilanyan's term as chairman of Armenia's Constitutional Court expired. He remains at the Constitutional Court as a judge.

Source: Sputnik Armenia