Kazakhstan again extends ban on exports of gasoline and diesel

Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry has approved an order extending for six months the ban on exports of petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel fuel, to all countries.

The document was published in the republic's online database of regulatory legal acts.

The order will be in effect from November 22, 2026, until May 22, 2027. Exports are prohibited by all modes of transport, "with the exception of exports in fuel tanks provided by the manufacturer of motor vehicles, no more than once a day," the document says.

The ban also does not apply to the export of aviation fuel for research work and laboratory testing, provided there are corresponding agreements with a foreign company. Nor are supplies prohibited as part of the provision of humanitarian aid by decision of the government of Kazakhstan.

The ban on fuel exports from the republic has been in place for several years and is regularly extended. The authorities justified the ban by the need to meet the needs of the domestic market, as well as by the difference in retail fuel prices inside Kazakhstan and in neighboring countries. Because fuel is cheaper in the republic, cases of smuggling have been reported.

Source: TASS