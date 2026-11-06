Azercell awards two Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles and 14 iPhone 17 Pro smartphones in the first draws of the “30 il səninlə” lottery

Azercell has announced the first winners of its “30 il səninlə” lottery, launched in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary.

The company awarded two Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles and 14 iPhone 17 Pro smartphones to prepaid subscribers following draws on October 27 and November 3.

Each draw included seven iPhone 17 Pro smartphones and a Toyota Corolla Cross vehicle. Smartphone winners were selected from the chances accumulated on the respective days, while the car winners were selected based on the chances collected throughout the week. The full list of winners is available on https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/special-offers/30-il-seninle-qalibler.html

Entry to the lottery is free. Subscribers can register in the “Lottery” section of the Azercell app or by texting START to 3035. Once registered, they can earn lottery chances by topping up their balance and using Azercell products and services.

Subscribers can also increase their chances of winning through special packages available via the Azercell app, USSD and SMS. These packages include on-net call minutes and additional lottery chances. Prepaid subscribers can also complete weekly tasks in the app to multiply their accumulated chances by five.

More prizes are still to come. The remaining draws will feature eight Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles and 56 iPhone 17 Pro smartphones. The grand prize in the final draw will be a fully renovated apartment located near the 28 May metro station.

Join Azercell in celebrating 30 years. Collect your chances and be the next winner!