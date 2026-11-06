More than half of the surveyed citizens of Armenia came out in favor of holding early parliamentary elections in the republic.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Gallup International service.

"When asked whether there is indeed a need to hold early parliamentary elections in Armenia, 33.6% of respondents said that such a need definitely exists, and another 17.1% answered that such a need rather exists. That is, more than 50% note the need to hold these early parliamentary elections," said the head of the Armenian office of Gallup International, sociologist Aram Navasardyan.

According to him, another 12.2% of the poll's participants noted that there is rather no need for elections, 30.7% believed that there is definitely no such need, and another 6.5% found it difficult to answer.

If elections were held this coming Sunday, 24.3% of respondents would vote for Pashinyan's ruling force "Civil Contract," 8.5% for Samvel Karapetyan's "Strong Armenia" bloc, 6.7% for former President Robert Kocharyan's "Armenia" bloc, and 3.3% for Gagik Tsarukyan's "Prosperous Armenia" party. A total of 23.9% of those surveyed found it difficult to answer this question, 13.1% refused to answer, and 11.7% said they would not vote.

The poll was conducted from October 28 to November 4 using the telephone interview method, and 1,001 people took part in it. The margin of error is about 3%.

On October 22, Pashinyan allowed for the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections if it is not possible to reach an agreement with the opposition on the draft of the new constitution.

Source: Sputnik Armenia