 More than 50% of surveyed Armenian citizens supported early parliamentary elections | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

More than 50% of surveyed Armenian citizens supported early parliamentary elections

1news Staff13:50 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
More than 50% of surveyed Armenian citizens supported early parliamentary elections

More than half of the surveyed citizens of Armenia came out in favor of holding early parliamentary elections in the republic.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Gallup International service.

"When asked whether there is indeed a need to hold early parliamentary elections in Armenia, 33.6% of respondents said that such a need definitely exists, and another 17.1% answered that such a need rather exists. That is, more than 50% note the need to hold these early parliamentary elections," said the head of the Armenian office of Gallup International, sociologist Aram Navasardyan.

According to him, another 12.2% of the poll's participants noted that there is rather no need for elections, 30.7% believed that there is definitely no such need, and another 6.5% found it difficult to answer.

If elections were held this coming Sunday, 24.3% of respondents would vote for Pashinyan's ruling force "Civil Contract," 8.5% for Samvel Karapetyan's "Strong Armenia" bloc, 6.7% for former President Robert Kocharyan's "Armenia" bloc, and 3.3% for Gagik Tsarukyan's "Prosperous Armenia" party. A total of 23.9% of those surveyed found it difficult to answer this question, 13.1% refused to answer, and 11.7% said they would not vote.

The poll was conducted from October 28 to November 4 using the telephone interview method, and 1,001 people took part in it. The margin of error is about 3%.

On October 22, Pashinyan allowed for the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections if it is not possible to reach an agreement with the opposition on the draft of the new constitution.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

Share:
587

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Politics

"Attention, Baku speaking!" Hikmet Hajiyev congratulates broadcasting workers on their professional holiday - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan to hold military parades for Victory Day and State Flag Day - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Kremlin comments on the future of relations with Armenia in the security sphere

More than 50% of surveyed Armenian citizens supported early parliamentary elections

Kazakhstan again extends ban on exports of gasoline and diesel

In Armenia, the head of the Constitutional Court was elected only on the fourth attempt

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Poland says the situation around the Constitutional Court is stabilizing

Europe takes to the streets, while European governments keep looking for someone to blame

Musk announces readiness of device that can restore sight even to those blind from birth

Protests in Zurich turn into open clashes with police - VIDEO

Latest news

Azerbaijan's ombudsman issues statement ahead of Victory Day

Today, 15:13

A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

Today, 15:10

Employees may be allowed to choose the bank for receiving their salaries

Today, 15:03

Azerbaijan proposes exempting the minimum wage from income tax

Today, 15:00

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus shipwreck case extended again

Today, 14:35

Shocking details of mass murder revealed in Turkey

Today, 14:30

Palestine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for support in various areas

Today, 14:08

Kremlin comments on the future of relations with Armenia in the security sphere

Today, 14:00

More than 50% of surveyed Armenian citizens supported early parliamentary elections

Today, 13:50

A murder committed 24 years ago at a higher education institution in Azerbaijan has been solved

Today, 13:43

Kazakhstan again extends ban on exports of gasoline and diesel

Today, 13:30

"Attention, Baku speaking!" Hikmet Hajiyev congratulates broadcasting workers on their professional holiday - PHOTO

Today, 13:25

Azercell awards two Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles and 14 iPhone 17 Pro smartphones in the first draws of the “30 il səninlə” lottery

Today, 13:22

In Armenia, the head of the Constitutional Court was elected only on the fourth attempt

Today, 13:20

In France, the latest protest drew up to 1.6 million demonstrators

Today, 13:15

Mandatory health insurance may cover oncological care and outpatient medications

Today, 13:12

Beauty salons and hairdressers in Azerbaijan to receive tax benefits

Today, 13:10

A 1% income tax will be introduced for taxi drivers in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:07

Armenia disagrees with report on the EAEU

Today, 13:05

Heetch Az ride-hailing service launches in Baku - PHOTO

Today, 12:55
All news