Mandatory health insurance may cover oncological care and outpatient medications

It is extremely important that the treatment of oncological diseases also be covered by mandatory health insurance (MHI).

As APA reports, this was stated today by the chairman of the parliamentary committee, Akhliman Amiraslanov, at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on natural resources, energy and ecology, labor and social policy, health care, international relations and interparliamentary ties, during the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027."

He noted that along with the successes achieved in the field of MHI, the population's expectations also remain high.

"One of the most significant achievements in the field of mandatory health insurance over the past two years has been the inclusion of state programs in the field of health care in the mandatory health insurance system. These programs cover rather complex areas of health care.

From next year, there will be very few state programs in the field of health care that are not covered by mandatory health insurance. One of them is the oncology program. It is extremely important that the treatment of oncological diseases, which are one of the two most widespread pathologies among the population, also be covered by mandatory health insurance.

Another issue concerns providing medications to patients undergoing outpatient treatment at the expense of mandatory health insurance. We have spoken about this a great deal. However, unfortunately, to this day this problem, the solution of which the population is eagerly awaiting, has still not been resolved.

Another problem is the low level of primary medical care provided to the population. In rural primary medical care facilities, there is a shortage of personnel," he stated.