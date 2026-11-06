 A murder committed 24 years ago at a higher education institution in Azerbaijan has been solved | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

A murder committed 24 years ago at a higher education institution in Azerbaijan has been solved

1news Staff13:43 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
A murder committed 24 years ago at a higher education institution in Azerbaijan has been solved

As a result of comprehensive investigative and operational search measures carried out jointly and professionally by the prosecutor's office and internal affairs bodies, including the Nasimi District Prosecutor's Office of Baku and the district police department, another particularly grave crime committed in previous years has been solved.

1news.az informs that the Press Services of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs released information about this.

Thus, the criminal case initiated at the Nasimi District Prosecutor's Office regarding the intentional killing with a cutting-piercing instrument of security guard Mahammadali Maharramov in the yard of the administrative building of the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy (currently the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University) on October 7, 2002, and the theft of various items from the administrative building of the higher education institution, was resumed, and numerous procedural actions were carried out.

As a result of the analysis of the evidence obtained through the measures taken, substantial suspicions were established that the mentioned crime was committed by Jahangirov Vugar Rahim oglu, born in 1979, who was expelled from that higher education institution in 1997 and had previously been convicted several times for various crimes.

Vugar Jahangirov was detained on November 4 of this year as a person suspected of committing the crime, and on November 6 he was charged under Articles 120.2.3 (intentional killing of a victim in connection with the performance of his official duty), 120.2.5 (intentional killing for mercenary motives), 120.2.6 (intentional killing with the purpose of concealing another crime) and other articles of the Criminal Code, and on the basis of the investigator's motion and the submission of the prosecutor exercising procedural guidance over the preliminary investigation, the preventive measure of arrest was chosen against him by the decision of the Nasimi District Court.

Share:
614

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Politics

"Attention, Baku speaking!" Hikmet Hajiyev congratulates broadcasting workers on their professional holiday - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan to hold military parades for Victory Day and State Flag Day - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

Employees may be allowed to choose the bank for receiving their salaries

Azerbaijan proposes exempting the minimum wage from income tax

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus shipwreck case extended again

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

They were carrying 40 tons of diesel and auto parts under the guise of gypsum: trucks detained at the "Red Bridge" - PHOTO

Has Pavel Durov visited Azerbaijan again? - VIDEO

Latest news

Azerbaijan's ombudsman issues statement ahead of Victory Day

Today, 15:13

A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

Today, 15:10

Employees may be allowed to choose the bank for receiving their salaries

Today, 15:03

Azerbaijan proposes exempting the minimum wage from income tax

Today, 15:00

Detention of three Azerbaijani citizens in Northern Cyprus shipwreck case extended again

Today, 14:35

Shocking details of mass murder revealed in Turkey

Today, 14:30

Palestine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for support in various areas

Today, 14:08

Kremlin comments on the future of relations with Armenia in the security sphere

Today, 14:00

More than 50% of surveyed Armenian citizens supported early parliamentary elections

Today, 13:50

A murder committed 24 years ago at a higher education institution in Azerbaijan has been solved

Today, 13:43

Kazakhstan again extends ban on exports of gasoline and diesel

Today, 13:30

"Attention, Baku speaking!" Hikmet Hajiyev congratulates broadcasting workers on their professional holiday - PHOTO

Today, 13:25

Azercell awards two Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles and 14 iPhone 17 Pro smartphones in the first draws of the “30 il səninlə” lottery

Today, 13:22

In Armenia, the head of the Constitutional Court was elected only on the fourth attempt

Today, 13:20

In France, the latest protest drew up to 1.6 million demonstrators

Today, 13:15

Mandatory health insurance may cover oncological care and outpatient medications

Today, 13:12

Beauty salons and hairdressers in Azerbaijan to receive tax benefits

Today, 13:10

A 1% income tax will be introduced for taxi drivers in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:07

Armenia disagrees with report on the EAEU

Today, 13:05

Heetch Az ride-hailing service launches in Baku - PHOTO

Today, 12:55
All news