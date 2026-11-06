A murder committed 24 years ago at a higher education institution in Azerbaijan has been solved

As a result of comprehensive investigative and operational search measures carried out jointly and professionally by the prosecutor's office and internal affairs bodies, including the Nasimi District Prosecutor's Office of Baku and the district police department, another particularly grave crime committed in previous years has been solved.

1news.az informs that the Press Services of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs released information about this.

Thus, the criminal case initiated at the Nasimi District Prosecutor's Office regarding the intentional killing with a cutting-piercing instrument of security guard Mahammadali Maharramov in the yard of the administrative building of the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy (currently the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University) on October 7, 2002, and the theft of various items from the administrative building of the higher education institution, was resumed, and numerous procedural actions were carried out.

As a result of the analysis of the evidence obtained through the measures taken, substantial suspicions were established that the mentioned crime was committed by Jahangirov Vugar Rahim oglu, born in 1979, who was expelled from that higher education institution in 1997 and had previously been convicted several times for various crimes.

Vugar Jahangirov was detained on November 4 of this year as a person suspected of committing the crime, and on November 6 he was charged under Articles 120.2.3 (intentional killing of a victim in connection with the performance of his official duty), 120.2.5 (intentional killing for mercenary motives), 120.2.6 (intentional killing with the purpose of concealing another crime) and other articles of the Criminal Code, and on the basis of the investigator's motion and the submission of the prosecutor exercising procedural guidance over the preliminary investigation, the preventive measure of arrest was chosen against him by the decision of the Nasimi District Court.