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Kremlin comments on the future of relations with Armenia in the security sphere

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Kremlin comments on the future of relations with Armenia in the security sphere

There are no prospects for further cooperation with Armenia in the security sphere.

This was stated on November 6 by the press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov.

"Yerevan is currently de facto not taking part in the work of the CSTO," the Kremlin representative emphasized.

Peskov recalled that the Armenian side had publicly questioned the expediency of its participation in the organization. According to him, the withdrawal procedure is spelled out in the statutory documents, and a decision on the country's future membership will be made following internal discussions within the CSTO.

"Indeed, certain steps are spelled out in the statutory documents, and then everything will depend on what kind of discussions take place within the framework of the organization," he noted.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS that Yerevan could be stripped of its voting rights in the CSTO as early as next week. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself stated the day before that the country's interest in the organization had been exhausted.

Source: TASS

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