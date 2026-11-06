 Deaths and injuries in school bus crash in France | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Deaths and injuries in school bus crash in France

1news Staff17:40 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Deaths and injuries in school bus crash in France

In eastern France, a school bus ran off the road and crashed into a tree, killing two people and injuring 16 more, BFMTV reports, citing local officials.

Among the injured, four adults (aged between 18 and 45) are in critical condition, a source close to the investigation told the television channel.

The accident occurred in the morning in the commune of Lent in the Ain department of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. According to the commune's mayor, Yves Cristin, the bus veered into a ditch and struck a tree there. It happened on a stretch of road that is not considered difficult, and the mayor cannot understand at all how the bus could have flown off the roadway.

A total of 43 people were traveling on the bus, 15 of them minors. More than a hundred rescue workers were dispatched to the scene, and helicopters were used to take the injured to the hospital.

The Lyon gendarmerie will investigate the incident under articles on involuntary manslaughter and serious injuries resulting from a traffic accident. The driver has been hospitalized and has not yet been questioned.

Share:
427

In focus

President's Diary

First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO

Society

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of non-alcoholic beverage production facility in Jabrayil district - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Deaths and injuries in school bus crash in France

Tanker comes under fire in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman

A passenger train caught fire in India - VIDEO

Reuters: Trump may resume dialogue with North Korea after Republicans' election defeat

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

First vote results in the elections presented in the U.S.

OpenAI fails to raise targeted $30 billion ahead of IPO

Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

Europe takes to the streets, while European governments keep looking for someone to blame

Latest news

Criminal case of Kamran Asadov: state prosecutor announces requested prison terms

Today, 18:30

Azerbaijan's tumbling national team becomes three-time world champion

Today, 18:15

Permanent Representation of Nakhchivan in Baku abolished

Today, 18:05

In Azerbaijan, families of martyrs and persons with disabilities resulting from the war were provided with another 130 apartments - PHOTO

Today, 18:00

Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN discussed - PHOTO

Today, 17:50

Deaths and injuries in school bus crash in France

Today, 17:40

Tanker comes under fire in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman

Today, 17:35

The Peruvian press wrote about Azerbaijan's Victory Day - PHOTO

Today, 17:20

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

Today, 17:08

A passenger train caught fire in India - VIDEO

Today, 17:05

Herend: Two Centuries of Porcelain Art - PHOTO

Today, 16:38

Avant Group Presents Caspi Yards Project at AIREX 2026 - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 16:27

First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO

Today, 16:12

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of non-alcoholic beverage production facility in Jabrayil district - PHOTO

Today, 16:10

PASHA Bank wraps up its “ZirvədəSən 2026” Internship Program - PHOTO

Today, 16:08

Aqaba Process summit begins in Astana

Today, 16:00

Reuters: Trump may resume dialogue with North Korea after Republicans' election defeat

Today, 15:30

Azerbaijan's ombudsman issues statement ahead of Victory Day

Today, 15:13

A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

Today, 15:10

Employees may be allowed to choose the bank for receiving their salaries

Today, 15:03
All news