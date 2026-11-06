Deaths and injuries in school bus crash in France

In eastern France, a school bus ran off the road and crashed into a tree, killing two people and injuring 16 more, BFMTV reports, citing local officials.

Among the injured, four adults (aged between 18 and 45) are in critical condition, a source close to the investigation told the television channel.

The accident occurred in the morning in the commune of Lent in the Ain department of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. According to the commune's mayor, Yves Cristin, the bus veered into a ditch and struck a tree there. It happened on a stretch of road that is not considered difficult, and the mayor cannot understand at all how the bus could have flown off the roadway.

A total of 43 people were traveling on the bus, 15 of them minors. More than a hundred rescue workers were dispatched to the scene, and helicopters were used to take the injured to the hospital.

The Lyon gendarmerie will investigate the incident under articles on involuntary manslaughter and serious injuries resulting from a traffic accident. The driver has been hospitalized and has not yet been questioned.