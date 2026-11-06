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Reuters: Trump may resume dialogue with North Korea after Republicans' election defeat

1news Staff15:30 - Today
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Reuters: Trump may resume dialogue with North Korea after Republicans' election defeat

U.S. President Donald Trump, amid the Republicans' defeat in the midterm congressional elections, may try to improve relations with North Korea in order to achieve foreign policy successes.

This was reported by Reuters.

According to the agency, Trump may be interested in resuming meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. However, to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table, Washington will likely have to make more significant concessions.

At the same time, the United States' willingness to take such steps could cause disagreements with its regional allies.

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