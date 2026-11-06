 President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of non-alcoholic beverage production facility in Jabrayil district - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of non-alcoholic beverage production facility in Jabrayil district - PHOTO

1news Staff16:10 - Today
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of non-alcoholic beverage production facility in Jabrayil district - PHOTO

On November 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a non-alcoholic beverage production facility operated by Sunbeverage LLC in the Jabrayil district.

Tahir Gozel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Azersun Holding, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the facility.

Established by the Holding in the East Zangezur Economic Region, the facility will produce sparkling and still water, iced teas, fruit-infused beverages, as well as vitamin-enriched and low-calorie drinks. Covering an area of 10 hectares, the enterprise has an annual production capacity of 150,000 tons. Its products are intended for both the domestic market and export. Modern equipment manufactured in Italy has been installed at the facility. The production process includes water purification, syrup preparation, blending, carbonation, filling into plastic bottles and transparent food-grade containers, capping, labeling, and packaging.

The total project cost amounts to AZN 70 million. In addition to private investment and bank loans, the project has benefited from a concessional loan of AZN 5 million provided with the support of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF) under the Ministry of Economy, as well as an additional AZN 5 million loan supported through a guarantee and interest rate subsidy mechanism. The enterprise will create 300 permanent jobs.

In addition to contributing to the development of the food industry in the East Zangezur Economic Region, the facility will play an important role in creating local employment opportunities. The project will also directly contribute to expanding the country's export potential.

Share:
785

In focus

President's Diary

First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO

Society

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of non-alcoholic beverage production facility in Jabrayil district - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

President's Diary

First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of non-alcoholic beverage production facility in Jabrayil district - PHOTO

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his reelection

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Ilham Aliyev awards media representatives

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Pakistan's president congratulates his Azerbaijani counterpart on Victory Day

Ilham Aliyev watched the FIFA U-15 World Cup final in Baku and took part in awarding the winners

Latest news

Criminal case of Kamran Asadov: state prosecutor announces requested prison terms

Today, 18:30

Azerbaijan's tumbling national team becomes three-time world champion

Today, 18:15

Permanent Representation of Nakhchivan in Baku abolished

Today, 18:05

In Azerbaijan, families of martyrs and persons with disabilities resulting from the war were provided with another 130 apartments - PHOTO

Today, 18:00

Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN discussed - PHOTO

Today, 17:50

Deaths and injuries in school bus crash in France

Today, 17:40

Tanker comes under fire in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman

Today, 17:35

The Peruvian press wrote about Azerbaijan's Victory Day - PHOTO

Today, 17:20

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

Today, 17:08

A passenger train caught fire in India - VIDEO

Today, 17:05

Herend: Two Centuries of Porcelain Art - PHOTO

Today, 16:38

Avant Group Presents Caspi Yards Project at AIREX 2026 - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 16:27

First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO

Today, 16:12

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of non-alcoholic beverage production facility in Jabrayil district - PHOTO

Today, 16:10

PASHA Bank wraps up its “ZirvədəSən 2026” Internship Program - PHOTO

Today, 16:08

Aqaba Process summit begins in Astana

Today, 16:00

Reuters: Trump may resume dialogue with North Korea after Republicans' election defeat

Today, 15:30

Azerbaijan's ombudsman issues statement ahead of Victory Day

Today, 15:13

A fee may be introduced for registering old real estate documents

Today, 15:10

Employees may be allowed to choose the bank for receiving their salaries

Today, 15:03
All news