 First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO

1news Staff16:12 - Today
First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the first phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district on November 6.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, informed the head of state and the First Lady about the developments in Soltanli village.

Soltanli village was occupied by Armenia in 1993. Prior to the occupation, the local population was primarily engaged in cotton growing, grain farming, sericulture, viticulture, and livestock breeding. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated the village on October 19, 2020.

Covering a total area of 108.5 hectares, Soltanli village now features 420 individual residential houses. The houses have 2, 3, 4, or 5 rooms and are equipped with modern utilities and communications, including water, electricity, natural gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. Internal village roads have been paved. Under the project, a two-story administrative building, a kindergarten, a medical unit, and a multifunctional building have been constructed in Soltanli village. The multifunctional building, comprising one- and two-story sections, is designed to accommodate a pharmacy, market, tailor shop, beauty salon, and other service facilities.

Special attention was paid to ensuring the comfort of children at the newly built 140-seat nursery-kindergarten. The facility features methodology, computer, play, and music rooms, as well as a canteen, all designed to meet the children’s needs.

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