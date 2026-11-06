 President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Zangilan City Education Complex - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Zangilan City Education Complex - PHOTO

1news Staff18:44 - Today
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Zangilan City Education Complex - PHOTO

On November 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Zangilan City Education Complex.

Pursuant to the relevant Order signed by the President of Azerbaijan in 2022, the design and construction of a 960-seat secondary school began in the city of Zangilan. In 2025, the project underwent conceptual modifications, with the facility being redesigned as the Zangilan City Education Complex, a vocational-oriented educational institution.

The complex features pre-school preparation rooms, biology and computer science classrooms, pre-conscription military training rooms, "STEAM-STARTERS," "STEAM-SCIENCE LAB," and "STEAM CHALLENGE" rooms, robotics zones, laboratories, as well as workshops for tailoring, plumbing, and electrical assembly. The complex also includes a library, sports and assembly halls, and a canteen.

Extensive landscaping work has been carried out across the complex's 1.6-hectare grounds, which also feature an outdoor sports field and a running track.

As a result of the education policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, hundreds of new school buildings have been constructed and existing educational institutions have undergone extensive renovation in recent years. One of the key priorities of this policy is the development of comprehensive infrastructure in the liberated territories as part of the Great Return Program, with educational facilities occupying a special place in this process. The inauguration of the new education complex in Zangilan is a clear manifestation of the attention devoted to ensuring quality education and creating all the necessary conditions for children from families returning to their native lands. Equipped with modern educational facilities, the complex will make a significant contribution to nurturing a knowledgeable and educated younger generation and developing their vocational skills.

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Today, a 160-seat nursery-kindergarten was also inaugurated in the city of Zangilan.

The facility was constructed as part of the implementation of the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Comprehensive facilities have been provided to support children's education and development, ensure the effective organization of their leisure time, and identify their talents at an early age. The nursery-kindergarten features playrooms, bedrooms, computer rooms, medical rooms, and a sports hall. Music, dance, and assembly halls are also available for the children. Landscaping work has been carried out in the courtyard, creating all the necessary conditions for outdoor recreation.

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