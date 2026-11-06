Criminal case of Kamran Asadov: state prosecutor announces requested prison terms

The judicial investigation into the criminal case of Kamran Asadov and Gunduz Abbasov, accused of illegally bringing technical devices into graduation and entrance examinations, has concluded.

As APA reports, today at a hearing at the Ganja City Court, presided over by Judge Elchin Mammadov, Kamran Asadov and Gunduz Abbasov delivered their final statements.

Kamran Asadov stated that he does not plead guilty to the charges brought against him. Gunduz Abbasov, in turn, said that he partially admits his guilt.

Then the state prosecutor spoke.

The prosecutor requested 3 years of imprisonment for Kamran Asadov and 3 years and 6 months for Gunduz Abbasov.

It should be noted that, according to information from the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General continued the preliminary investigation in connection with information received from the State Examination Center (SEC) by the State Security Service regarding the provision of illegal assistance to individuals who took part in the entrance and graduation examinations in 2025, in violation of the "Rules for the Admission of Students to Higher Educational Institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

During the preliminary investigation, grounds arose to suspect that Abbasov Gunduz Yashar oglu, who conducted private entrepreneurial activity in the field of preparing university applicants in the form of courses, illegally manufactured technical devices for the covert obtaining (and transmission) of information, intended to assist in entrance and graduation examinations, and also, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kamran Asadov, installed these devices on 15 applicants and thereby provided them with illegal assistance during the examinations.

In addition, grounds were identified to suspect that Huseynov Sanan Rasim oglu, without obtaining a special permit and in violation of the requirements of the relevant normative legal acts, covertly carried out the sale in the city of Sumgayit of 31 units of technical devices intended for the covert obtaining of information and which may be used by a limited circle of persons.

On the basis of the evidence collected, G. Abbasov was charged under Articles 302.3 (illegal sale and acquisition for the purpose of sale of technical devices intended for the covert obtaining of information) and 308.1 (abuse of official powers) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, K. Asadov under Articles 302.3 and 32.5, 308.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (complicity in abuse of official powers), and Sanan Huseynov under Article 302.3 of the same Code. On the basis of a motion by the investigative body and a submission by the prosecutor exercising procedural supervision over the preliminary investigation, by court decision a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen with respect to G. Abbasov, and with respect to the other persons — by decision of the investigative body — preventive measures not involving arrest.

The preliminary investigation into the criminal cases has been completed, and the materials have been sent to the relevant courts for consideration.

It was noted that Kamran Asadov had previously been brought to criminal responsibility by the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General under Articles 178.2.4 and 310 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan; the case was referred to court and, by a court decision of February 18, 2015, he was sentenced to the payment of a fine (an additional punishment) and 2 years of corrective labor (the principal punishment) with the withholding of 15% of his earnings in favor of the state.