 Permanent Representation of Nakhchivan in Baku abolished | 1news.az
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Permanent Representation of Nakhchivan in Baku abolished

1news Staff18:05 - Today
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Permanent Representation of Nakhchivan in Baku abolished

The Permanent Representation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) in Baku has been abolished.

According to APA, a corresponding resolution has been signed.

Under the resolution, the Ministry of Economy of Nakhchivan must, within five working days, establish a liquidation commission consisting of representatives of the ministry, the Ministry of Finance of the NAR, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the NAR, the State Archive Administration of the NAR, and the Permanent Representation.

The commission will be established to resolve issues provided for by civil legislation related to the liquidation of the Permanent Representation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku.

The resolution was signed on November 5 and entered into force on the day of its signing.

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