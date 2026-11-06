 PASHA Bank wraps up its “ZirvədəSən 2026” Internship Program - PHOTO | 1news.az
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PASHA Bank wraps up its “ZirvədəSən 2026” Internship Program - PHOTO

1news Staff16:08 - Today
PASHA Bank wraps up its “ZirvədəSən 2026” Internship Program - PHOTO

PASHA Bank has concluded its “ZirvədəSən 2026” Internship Program, an initiative designed to support the professional development of young people.

The closing ceremony took place on November 3 at ADA University, bringing together program participants, mentors, trainers, the Bank’s management team, and invited guests.

This year, the program received more than 12,000 applications. Following a multi-stage selection process, 60 young people were selected for paid internships across various departments of PASHA Bank from July to October, gaining practical experience and developing their knowledge and skills in banking.

During the four-month program, participants took part in daily operations and various projects across 27 areas of the Bank’s activities. Their professional development was supported by 55 mentors and 14 trainers. The interns also attended 12 training sessions totaling 24 hours.

The program gave participants the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in a real working environment, develop teamwork skills, gain insight into the Bank’s corporate culture, and acquire valuable experience for their future careers.

The program also opened up opportunities for 23 participants to work with PASHA Bank. Other promising candidates were added to the Bank’s talent pool for future vacancies.

At the closing ceremony, the program’s results were shared with participants, interns received certificates, and mentors and trainers were thanked for their contributions to the participants’ development.

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