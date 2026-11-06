President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of first phase of Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan - PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the first phase of Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district on November 6.

Jahangirbeyli village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1993. Prior to the occupation, a school, kindergarten, community center, and communications department operated in the village. The local population was primarily engaged in sericulture, grain farming, viticulture, and livestock breeding. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated the village on October 21, 2020. President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for Jahangirbeyli village in May 2023.

Covering a total area of 179.5 hectares, the first phase of Jahangirbeyli village spans 62.57 hectares and features 242 individual residential houses, a school building, a nursery-kindergarten, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, and a multifunctional service building. The houses have 2, 3, 4, or 5 rooms and are equipped with water, electricity, natural gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. Internal village roads have also been paved.

The multifunctional building in the village will house a medical unit, pharmacy, market, tailor shop, and beauty salon.

Special attention was paid to ensuring the comfort of children at the 80-seat nursery-kindergarten built in Jahangirbeyli. The facility’s rooms have been equipped to provide children with opportunities to rest and develop their initial skills and abilities.

A Flag Square was also constructed in the village near the administrative building, featuring a 10.4-meter-high flagpole. A children’s playground, a sports zone to promote physical activity and a healthy lifestyle among residents, and a park were established near the Flag Square.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state and the First Lady about the at the 264-seat Jahangirbeyli secondary school building.

The school offers extensive opportunities for high-quality education. The classrooms are equipped with the necessary teaching materials and equipment. The educational institution features 13 classrooms, two laboratories for chemistry and physics, rooms for music, informatics, military training, drawing, and dressing, a library, a 160-seat assembly hall, an indoor sports hall, and a cafeteria. Two outdoor sports grounds were also created on the school grounds.

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President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with residents who had relocated to Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district and Soltanli village in Jabrayil district.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- First of all, I congratulate you on the upcoming Victory Day. We are meeting on the eve of this holiday, which has been celebrated as a state holiday for six years now. Six years ago, our glorious Army drove the enemy from our lands and restored justice. Over the past six years, we have been engaged in extensive reconstruction efforts. We are building new villages and cities and ensuring the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands. These are the issues that occupy us, and I can say that the entire Azerbaijani people share this aspiration. The return of people who had lived in difficult conditions as internally displaced persons for many years to their native lands was the greatest dream of every Azerbaijani citizen, first and foremost, of course, of those who had been forced to leave their homes. However, as you know, every patriotic Azerbaijani wished for your swift return to your native lands.

Today, we are regularly building beautiful new villages and cities, constructing them from the ground up. This is because the hated enemy had razed all our cities and villages to the ground, including Jahangirbeyli and Soltanli villages, which were completely destroyed. Today, nearly 700 families are returning to these two villages. Beautiful homes have been built for you, and I am confident that you will make the most of these opportunities. Most importantly, the hardships of displacement are now behind you.

During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united as one fist. This Victory will remain in our hearts forever, and our people and future generations will always take pride in it. We restored justice, reclaimed our dignity, and secured our rights through the blood shed on the battlefield. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Their cherished memory will live on in our hearts forever. I am confident that their loved ones know that their blood was not shed in vain. We avenged them on the battlefield, and today, the greatest tribute to their cherished memory is the remarkable revival of Garabagh and East Zangezur.

We achieved Victory in the war. Today, living in peace, our people are building and creating. For 30 years, the Armenians laid waste to these lands, leaving not a single stone unturned. Yet, in just six years, we have enabled nearly 100,000 people to return to Garabagh and East Zangezur, providing them with the best possible living conditions.

I congratulate you on the occasion of Victory Day and your return to your native lands, and wish you good health.

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The head of state then presented the residents with the keys to their new homes.