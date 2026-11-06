Erdogan: Peace agreements on the Gaza settlement are not being implemented

The agreements on peace in the Gaza Strip are not being implemented, which only leads to a strengthening of hatred and enmity.

This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the international TRT World Forum.

"The peace agreement on Gaza, for the signing of which we made great efforts, is unfortunately not being implemented. The principle of honoring commitments undertaken, which lies at the foundation of international relations, is not being put into practice. Everyone must understand that it is impossible to solve any problem this way. Everyone must see that this only contributes to the strengthening of an atmosphere of hatred and enmity," the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan noted that "the largest genocide of modern times took place in Gaza." "Since October 2023, as a result of Israeli attacks in Gaza, 75,000 people have been ruthlessly killed, most of them women and children. Another 176,000 people have been wounded," he noted.

The Turkish president also drew attention to "one extremely telling and shameful fact" related to the deaths of media representatives in the Middle East. "During the genocide in Gaza, more than 270 members of the press were killed," Erdogan stated.

In his words, "trust in international organizations that consider themselves authorities on issues of press freedom no less than the UN Security Council must also be called into question."

In Erdogan's opinion, the events taking place in the world testify to the failure of the existing system of international relations. "Not only we, but the whole world now sees and understands one truth: it is impossible to solve today's problems with yesterday's prescriptions. We are all closely watching the deadlock in which the current international system, created 81 years ago by the then holders of power and privilege, finds itself. If one looks at the events taking place first and foremost in our region, as well as in other parts of the world, it becomes obvious that the system has effectively acknowledged its own bankruptcy," the Turkish president concluded.