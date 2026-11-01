President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of November 1 — Revolution Day.

As 1news.az reports, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President!

My dear brother!

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on November 1 — Revolution Day.

This historic date is an eternal symbol of the Algerian people's struggle for freedom and independence, of their unbending will, great heroism and national unity.

The current level of the traditionally friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria is gratifying.

I am confident that, in the interests of our fraternal peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand our ties and develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

On this remarkable day, I wish you sound health, happiness and success in your work, and peace, tranquility and prosperity to the fraternal people of Algeria."