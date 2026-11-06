In Armenia, 30% of surveyed citizens do not know the country's president

In Armenia, 30% of respondents are not familiar with the work of the republic's president, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

This is indicated by the results of a study presented by the Gallup International service.

"The lowest positive assessment of performance went to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan — 13.2%. The same story repeated itself with him: 30% of respondents are either unfamiliar with his work or do not know who he is at all. This is, to some extent, even absurd," said the head of the Armenian office of Gallup International, sociologist Aram Navasardyan, at the presentation of the poll results.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that citizens are most satisfied with the work of the Armenian Apostolic Church — 59.1%, with another 13.9% rather satisfied. "In second place, with a certain decline in rating, are the Armenian armed forces — 46.6% of respondents said they were absolutely satisfied with the Armenian armed forces, and another 21.2% were rather satisfied. The armed forces are followed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. 31.1% of respondents are absolutely satisfied with his work, and another 20.8% are rather satisfied. And it is curious that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is practically on par with Pashinyan. 30% of respondents are absolutely satisfied with his work, and another 20% are rather satisfied," Navasardyan noted.

The survey was conducted from October 28 to November 4 using the telephone interview method, and 1,001 people took part in it. The margin of error is ±3%.