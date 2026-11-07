 In Sabirabad district, a schoolboy nearly killed an acquaintance over a girl | 1news.az
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In Sabirabad district, a schoolboy nearly killed an acquaintance over a girl

1news Staff17:55 - Today
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In Sabirabad district, a schoolboy nearly killed an acquaintance over a girl

In June 2026, in the village of Kovlar in the Sabirabad district, 14-year-old Khatam Khatamov (here and hereafter the names and surnames are fictitious - ed.) stabbed an acquaintance with a knife. The teenager appeared before the court.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, at the hearing in the Lankaran Court on Grave Crimes the minor was found guilty under Article 126.1 (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the materials of the criminal case, Khatam, a secondary school student, quarreled with a fellow villager - 16-year-old Sultan Bunyadov - over the girl he loved and at 00:20 stabbed him in the street.

Sultan was hospitalized with a severe wound to the abdominal area. Doctors managed to save his life.

Under the court's verdict, Khatam was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment. However, taking into account that he committed the crime for the first time, as well as his age, his character reference and other circumstances, the court ruled to make the punishment suspended with a probation period of 1 year.

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