Italian foreign minister reports leak of personal data and threats

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that attackers had distributed his personal data on the dark web, exposing him and his family to threats and intimidation.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Associated Press.

According to the minister, cybercriminals have been distributing his data for several days and are ready to pay for additional information about him and his relatives. Tajani did not specify what exactly had been published or who was behind the attack.

"I will in no way allow myself to be intimidated. I will continue working, defending my ministry and Italy," he stressed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed support for Tajani and blamed the leak on pro-Russian hackers. She called attempts to sell confidential information about government officials a serious cause for concern requiring a decisive response.