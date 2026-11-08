 On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media

1news Staff12:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media

On Victory Day, a press tour of the city of Shusha was organized for representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish media.

As Report's correspondent informs from the city of Shusha, the event was timed to the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The tour began with a visit to the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

Journalists were told that the mosque, whose foundation was laid in 1769, was reconstructed several times in the 19th century. In 1883, the current mosque building was built with funds from the Azerbaijani poetess Govhar Agha, daughter of the second Karabakh khan Ibrahim Khalil Khan.

During the period of the Armenian occupation of the city, the mosque was damaged, and after the liberation of the city it was restored. Currently, it is operating and is an architectural monument of state significance.

In addition, journalists were informed that hundreds of guests visiting Shusha perform prayers in this mosque, as well as learn about its historical significance.

Share:
833

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

Politics

Erdogan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Politics

Turkey's Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media

Turkish fans attack a boxer with Azerbaijani roots in the ring in Istanbul

Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to achieving the Victory

“Victory is a trust entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans” — Elvin Huseynov on Life FM

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Leyla Aliyeva attends premiere of the film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil" - PHOTO

Minimum subsistence level in Azerbaijan to rise next year

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Latest news

In Poland, mass shooting suspect may have killed three relatives

Today, 14:15

Erdogan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 13:50

Zakir Hasanov congratulates the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on Victory Day

Today, 13:48

Turkey's Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Today, 13:25

Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy of strengthening peace in the South Caucasus is gaining support worldwide

Today, 13:10

Ilham Aliyev thanks Pakistan's prime minister for Victory Day congratulations

Today, 13:05

President: We must be so strong that it would never occur to anyone to harm Azerbaijan!

Today, 12:45

President Ilham Aliyev: The social and political stability prevailing in Azerbaijan today can rarely be found in today's world

Today, 12:45

The location of the Victory Museum in Khankendi has been revealed

Today, 12:35

Turkey's president departs for Azerbaijan

Today, 12:30

President: The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underlying all our successes

Today, 12:30

President: In the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the whole world

Today, 12:15

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

Today, 12:05

On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media

Today, 12:00

Pakistan's prime minister considers November 8 a historic testament to the courage of the Azerbaijani people

Today, 11:43

Turkish fans attack a boxer with Azerbaijani roots in the ring in Istanbul

Today, 11:25

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

Today, 11:00

Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to achieving the Victory

Today, 10:40

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan's victory is the embodiment of our people's unity

Today, 10:20

“Victory is a trust entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans” — Elvin Huseynov on Life FM

Today, 10:00
All news