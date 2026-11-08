On Victory Day, a press tour of Shusha organized for Azerbaijani and Turkish media

On Victory Day, a press tour of the city of Shusha was organized for representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish media.

As Report's correspondent informs from the city of Shusha, the event was timed to the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The tour began with a visit to the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

Journalists were told that the mosque, whose foundation was laid in 1769, was reconstructed several times in the 19th century. In 1883, the current mosque building was built with funds from the Azerbaijani poetess Govhar Agha, daughter of the second Karabakh khan Ibrahim Khalil Khan.

During the period of the Armenian occupation of the city, the mosque was damaged, and after the liberation of the city it was restored. Currently, it is operating and is an architectural monument of state significance.

In addition, journalists were informed that hundreds of guests visiting Shusha perform prayers in this mosque, as well as learn about its historical significance.