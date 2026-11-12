Japarov: Attempts are being made to pit Kyrgyz and Uzbeks against each other ahead of the elections

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov stated that ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for January 27, some politicians are hatching plans to organize an interethnic conflict in the south of the republic between ethnic Kyrgyz and Uzbeks.

"Unscrupulous politicians with evil intentions, who are 'holding a stone in their bosom,' are discussing plans to incite an interethnic conflict between Uzbeks and Kyrgyz in the south of the country before the elections, in order to provoke unrest and disrupt the voting," the head of the Kyrgyz state wrote on Facebook.